Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU prepares for NYC and more
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Tom Izzo preparing to lead the Spartans to New York City to face Rutgers on Saturday, some broadcasting changes for the upcoming Tigers season, and are the Pistons still stuck in Texas? Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk.
More:
- Of Heumann Interest: Lansing man going to 57th Super Bowl
- Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
- Super Bowl fans can get a Little People figure set of the winning team
- Fan creates petition for Kelce brothers’ mom to lead Super Bowl coin toss
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.