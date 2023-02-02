Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU prepares for NYC and more

By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Tom Izzo preparing to lead the Spartans to New York City to face Rutgers on Saturday, some broadcasting changes for the upcoming Tigers season, and are the Pistons still stuck in Texas? Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk.

