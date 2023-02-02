Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt.
It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Ea Kuhr
Authorities seek 17-year-old Michigan girl believed to be lured away from family

Latest News

Nike Shoyinka, MD, MPH, has been named Medical Health Officer by the Ingham County Board of...
Ingham Cunty Health Department announces new Medical Health Officer
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Phil’s accuracy rate is 38%, while Woody’s is 67%.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan