One hospitalized after Holt townhome complex fire

Huntley Villas Townhomes, North Aurelius Rd.
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Holt, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a Delhi Township fire that occurred Thursday morning.

The fire at Huntley Villas Townhomes on North Aurelius Rd., resulted in one person being hospitalized with injuries.

It was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m. with fire departments from Lansing, Mason, and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responding.

Officials report the fire is out and the cause is under investigation.

