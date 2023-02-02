One hospitalized after Holt townhome complex fire

Holt, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a Delhi Township fire that occurred Thursday morning.

The fire at Huntley Villas Townhomes on North Aurelius Rd., resulted in one person being hospitalized with injuries.

It was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m. with fire departments from Lansing, Mason, and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responding.

Officials report the fire is out and the cause is under investigation.

