In My View: Jayden Reed and Bryce Barringer will be greatly missed next season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan State football players will be seen this Saturday in the Senior Bowl game in Mobile, Alabama - and both in my view will be greatly missed by the Spartans next fall.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed was clearly MSU’s best receiver the past two seasons - he will be hard to replace in my view. Punter Bryce Barringer will be harder to replace. He changed field position constantly last fall so MSU’s defense did not have to defend a short field. Replacing him will be a bigger deal, perhaps by as much as 20 yards per punt and that will be a huge deal.

Say goodbye Saturday and MSU will clearly miss these two guys.

