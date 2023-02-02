MSU awarded a second accreditation term in emergency management

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has officially been granted a second accreditation term from the Emergency Management Program (EMAP).

EMAP is an independent non-profit organization that fosters excellence and accountability in emergency management programs by establishing credible standards applied in a peer reviewed accreditation process. MSU’s Department of Police and Public Safety Emergency Management Division led the initial effort to earn accreditation in emergency management in October 2017, making MSU the fifth university in the world to achieve that distinction. This reaccreditation is active for five years.

MSU is the only university in Michigan and the Big Ten Conference to receive accreditation. It is also the third institution nationwide to receive a second term.

“Effectively planning for natural disasters, hazards and emergencies requires collaboration and support from many stakeholders across the university,” said Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “As we continue to commit ourselves to furthering a safe campus for all, this accreditation validates we are on the right path.”

MSU’s emergency management program, which is coordinated by MSU’s Emergency Management Advisory Committee, better prepares MSU for any hazards that may impact the institution, including weather emergencies, active violence incidents, natural disasters and more.

“The hard work from our Emergency Management Division and partners across the university made this reaccreditation possible,” said Marlon Lynch, vice president for public safety and chief of police. “MSU is truly a leader in all fields of emergency management, and we are proud of the effort put forward.”

EMAP’s vision is to create capable and resilient communities through measurable standards of excellence. Learn more about the program here.

MSU Department of Police and Public Safety is always available by calling (517) 355-2221 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

