Meridian Township police seeks man in theft investigation
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Merdian Township are asking for help in identifying a man.
According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in a larceny from a building investigation. Further details were not revealed.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-0378).
