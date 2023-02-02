Meridian Township police seeks man in theft investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Merdian Township are asking for help in identifying a man.

According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in a larceny from a building investigation. Further details were not revealed.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-0378).

