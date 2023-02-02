Local groomer helps pets handle the groomer with ease

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even our pets need a little pampering every once in a while but for a lot of our furry friends, its not as relaxing as a trip to the spa.

Jackie Kilgore, owner of Paw City Pet Care, is here to help make the experience for pets a lot less stressful. This week, Paw City Pet Care opened their first brick and mortar location in Grand Ledge.

