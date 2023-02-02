Local groomer helps pets handle the groomer with ease

By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even our pets need a little pampering every once in a while but for a lot of our furry friends, its not as relaxing as a trip to the spa.

Jackie Kilgore, owner of Paw City Pet Care, is here to help make the experience for pets a lot less stressful. This week, Paw City Pet Care opened their first brick and mortar location in Grand Ledge.

If you’d like to learn more about Paw City Pet Care’s services click here.

