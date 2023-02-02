Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup

Sparrow Hospital
Sparrow Hospital(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike.

Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm

Sparrow said that several of their caregivers and board members worked behind the scenes to help bring Taylor back to Lansing following the Dec. 23, nearly 50 car turnpike pileup that killed four people, including Taylor’s girlfriend Emma Smith, 19, of Webberville. His parents Lisa and Mark Taylor, and two sisters, Josie and Jordan Taylor were admitted to Ohio Hospitals with serious injuries after the crash.

While Taylor’s parents and siblings have been released from the Ohio hospitals, his injuries required a longer length of stay in a facility like Sparrow Specialty Hospital.

“The Sparrow family did not hesitate to get right to work and collaboratively support Jacob following this unfortunate situation,” said Tina Gross, President and Chief Nursing Officer for Sparrow Specialty Hospital. “We are honored Jacob’s family has entrusted Sparrow Specialty Hospital with the task of providing him leading-edge and compassionate care.”

Taylor’s father said though Jacob has a long recovery ahead of him, thanks to Sparrow Specialty Hospital, his care and progress has exceeded our expectations.”

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt.
It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Ea Kuhr
Authorities seek 17-year-old Michigan girl believed to be lured away from family

Latest News

Huntley Villas Townhomes, North Aurelius Rd.
One hospitalized after Holt townhome complex fire
B/A Florist in East Lansing
East Lansing floral shop gearing up for Valentine’s Day
B/A Florist in East Lansing
East Lansing floral shop gearing up for Valentine's Day
Michigan's official groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, lives at the Howell Nature Center.
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan