Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike.

Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm

Sparrow said that several of their caregivers and board members worked behind the scenes to help bring Taylor back to Lansing following the Dec. 23, nearly 50 car turnpike pileup that killed four people, including Taylor’s girlfriend Emma Smith, 19, of Webberville. His parents Lisa and Mark Taylor, and two sisters, Josie and Jordan Taylor were admitted to Ohio Hospitals with serious injuries after the crash.

While Taylor’s parents and siblings have been released from the Ohio hospitals, his injuries required a longer length of stay in a facility like Sparrow Specialty Hospital.

“The Sparrow family did not hesitate to get right to work and collaboratively support Jacob following this unfortunate situation,” said Tina Gross, President and Chief Nursing Officer for Sparrow Specialty Hospital. “We are honored Jacob’s family has entrusted Sparrow Specialty Hospital with the task of providing him leading-edge and compassionate care.”

Taylor’s father said though Jacob has a long recovery ahead of him, thanks to Sparrow Specialty Hospital, his care and progress has exceeded our expectations.”

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.