Ingham County Health Department announces new Medical Health Officer

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department announced on Thursday that Nike Shoyinka, MD, MPH, has been named Medical Health Officer by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners beginning February 18. Linda Vail, Ingham County’s current Health Officer, will be retiring on February 17 after leading the department for more than 9 years.

In this role, Dr. Shoyinka will be responsible for the strategic vision and direction of the health department. A medical health officer, as specified by Michigan’s Public Health Code, is a physician and the county’s top public health official.

“I am both honored and excited to be stepping into this new role at Ingham County, said Dr. Nike Shoyinka. “As the health department begins to move into a post-pandemic phase, my top priority is ensuring we are rebuilding our people and programs to best serve our community.”

Dr. Shoyinka has a medical degree from the University of Ibadan Medical School and completed her Internal Medicine residency in Harlem Hospital at Columbia University in New York City, an Infectious Disease Fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital/Wayne State University in Detroit, and a Preventative Medicine Residency at the University of Michigan. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Infectious Disease, and Preventative Medicine.

Before being named Ingham County Medical Health Officer, Dr. Shoyinka served as Medical Director for both Ingham and Ionia County Health Departments. She oversaw public health clinical operations and provided medical oversight for all public health programs including Communicable Diseases programs and Correctional Health.

Ingham County Health Department said that they expresses its sincere gratitude to Linda Vail for her dedicated years of service and leadership to the department and the county as Health Officer.

