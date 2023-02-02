Grit, Glam, and Guts - Empowering young girls in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For eight weeks, girls at Waverly Middle School were given lifelong tools to help them build confidence and leadership skills. Female students participated in real conversations to help them be unstoppable now and in the future.

“I used to have a lot of anxiety which this actually has helped get rid of some of that cause I’m not that good of a public speaker or anything but I’ve gained a lot of confidence,” said eighth-grade student, Vivian Wolfe.

Grit, Glam, and Guts is helping young girls, like Vivian, break out of her shell. For Saraiyah Dobe, being in the program has been an eye-opening experience.

“My voice matters – no matter how I look or how old I am or who I am – that my voice matters and that I should be able to have the privilege of having a voice,” said Dobe.

Cameo King said the Lansing-based nonprofit has been empowering young women for about 12 years.

“We focus on self-identity, self-awareness, and recognizing and engaging in the power of your voice,” said King.

This is the first time the nonprofit has worked with Waverly Schools.

“We need a place for our girls to feel learned, expressed, confidence, build respect for themselves, and figure out what they’re all about,” said Waverly Middle School counselor Ann Coe. “And based on the information I had heard about Grit, Glam, Guts – this was the program for our girls.”

Coe said the eight-week program has had a positive impact on her students.

“They’ve really grown a lot and they’re really leaders in the building now,” said Coe.

As their final assignment, the girls presented literary projects to the founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, Marley Dias.

“To empower kids to understand their ability to make change and to also encourage them that reading, regardless if you do a book drive or not or if you’re an author or not, is critical in the understanding of how to help your community,” said Dias.

It’s helping young girls recognize the power of their voice.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot about how to use my voice and be more comfortable. See, a couple months ago, I would have never done this,” said Wolfe.

Waverly Community Schools wants to serve even more students but the program is lacking funds to continue. Anyone interested in supporting the empowerment of Waverly female students, contact Jeff Parks at jparks@waverlyk12.net.

