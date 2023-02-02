First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until this morning. Wind chills this early morning potentially could be around -15 at times. We remain cold even after the Wind Chill Advisory expires. Temperatures this afternoon top out in the low teens and wind chills will be near zero.

Bundle up, today will be a cold and breezy day with a mix of clouds and sun. Don’t be surprised today if you see a stray flurry, too. Tonight we turn mostly cloudy across the area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the single digits and may creep up a few degrees overnight as the clouds roll in.

We do see high temperatures in the low 30s Saturday and the mid 30s Sunday. It is always nice to see a little warming trend in February, but we do hold on to breezy conditions this weekend so it will still feel colder than what the thermometer says. Saturday should be a partly cloudy day. Sunday we will spend under the clouds. We have just a small chance of a stray flurry on Sunday, too.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. High temperatures return to the 40s Tuesday through Thursday. Rain showers are possible Tuesday and again on Thursday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 3, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 53° 1991

Lansing Record Low: -29° 1868

Jackson Record High: 57º 1927

Jackson Record Low: -14º 1912

