Federal grant provides $168,000 for Lansing road improvements

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
WASHINGTON (WILX) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow today announced $168,000 in federal grants for the City of Lansing to improve roadway safety.

The funding awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program is made possible through the bipartisan infrastructure law that Peters and Stabenow helped enact into law.

The award will be used by the City of Lansing to develop a comprehensive safety action plan.

“This investment will help our local communities use their resources more effectively and make our roads safer for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers by focusing improvements in areas with high fatalities and other safety issues. This is another example of how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is helping our state,” said Senator Stabenow.

