East Lansing floral shop gearing up for Valentine’s Day

By Taylor Gattoni and Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the busiest time of the year for one local flower shop with Valentine’s Day just under two weeks away.

B/A Florist in East Lansing said the floral industry is facing a couple of challenges this year.

Some of these challenges include experiencing the impacts of increased costs on flowers, delivery, and shipping delays.

This year, Americans are expected to spend $26 billion this year for Valentine’s Day according to CNBC.

B/A Florist said prices for some flowers have increased by 50 percent wholesale.

To keep customers coming back, the business is absorbing some of that cost.

“Our business just like every other business have incurred more fees,” said Laura Vanark, B/A Florist owner. “Fuel search charges, energy costs and then the individual prices of the items also have increased. With valentine’s day being celebrated in many areas of the world, it’s a classic economic issue of supply and demand.”

Vanark said she’s keeping the cost of roses and some other flowers the same price as last Valentine’s Day.

If you do plan to order from a floral shop this year, you’re encouraged to order ahead.

