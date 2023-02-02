East Lansing city clerk, deputy city clerk resign

City of East Lansing
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two clerks resigned from the City of East Lansing Thursday.

Jennifer Shuster, resigned her position as city clerk, her last day is Friday Feb. 10. East Lansing Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Gardner’s last day is this Friday, Feb. 3.

The city clerk’s office is responsible for the administration of elections according to the City of East Lansing website.

