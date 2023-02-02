East Lansing city clerk, deputy city clerk resign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two clerks resigned from the City of East Lansing Thursday.

Jennifer Shuster, resigned her position as city clerk, her last day is Friday Feb. 10. East Lansing Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Gardner’s last day is this Friday, Feb. 3.

The city clerk’s office is responsible for the administration of elections according to the City of East Lansing website.

