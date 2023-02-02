Dangerously cold air ahead, Studio 10 preview

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as a strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air of the winter season so far.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk as a strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air of the winter season so far late Thursday into Friday. Plus Nicole Buchmann has a preview of what you can expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

