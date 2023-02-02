Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt.
It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Ea Kuhr
Authorities seek 17-year-old Michigan girl believed to be lured away from family

Latest News

A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast
Huntley Villas Townhomes, North Aurelius Rd.
One hospitalized after Holt townhome complex fire
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden on McCarthy: 'We had a good meeting yesterday'
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog daycare facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after dog daycare fire
Sparrow Hospital
Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup