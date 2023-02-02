Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Barry County head-on collision

Barry County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Barry County Sheriff's Office vehicle(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a 59-year-old woman from Hastings.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-37, near Butler Road in Baltimore Township. The sheriff’s office said a northbound Volkswagen Jetta drover over the centerline and collided with a southbound Buick Enclave.

The two occupants of the Enclave were transported to a hospital for their injuries. The driver of the Jetta died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Student with special needs get lost on bus ride home
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Freezing temperatures in Michigan brings recess indoors
Freezing temperatures in Michigan brings recess indoors
Freezing temperatures in Michigan brings recess indoors
Freezing temperatures in Michigan brings recess indoors
Haven House
Mid-Michigan homeless shelters need workers to help community
Michigan homeless shelters face staffing shortages
Michigan homeless shelters face staffing shortages