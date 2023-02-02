Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Barry County head-on collision

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a 59-year-old woman from Hastings.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on M-37, near Butler Road in Baltimore Township. The sheriff’s office said a northbound Volkswagen Jetta drover over the centerline and collided with a southbound Buick Enclave.

The two occupants of the Enclave were transported to a hospital for their injuries. The driver of the Jetta died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

