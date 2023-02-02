5th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest submissions are being accepted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of MidMichigan (MLK Commission) is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art Contest.

This is the fifth year that the MLK Commission has hosted the contest, providing an opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents while also promoting awareness and appreciation of the Civil Rights Movement and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The contest is open to Greater Lansing area students as well as adults.

Categories and grand prize awards are as follows:

Grades 6-8: $500

Grades 9-12: $500

Adults: $1,000

According to the MLK Commission website, contest entries should be relevant and consistent with this year’s theme: “Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.” This Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quote, from the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, also served as the theme for the MLK Commission’s Day of Celebration this year.

Artwork should be original and recent that was created in the last 12 months and should be accompanied by a 250-word narrative that explains the concept and relationship to the theme and social justice/inequity.

Art can be in any 3D or 2D medium and digital photography must be printed for wall display by the artist prior to exhibition. Artwork can be submitted through midnight on April 10 here.

If you have any questions about the contest, you can email Karla Forrest-Hewitt at mlkartcontest2@gmail.com.

Information for the contest’s public exhibition will be announced once confirmed.

