22 Korean exchange students attend English camp at Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-two students from Asan, Republic of Korea arrived Friday in Holt to learn first-hand about American families and culture.

The 22 female students are staying with host families and will participate in a three week English language camp at Holt High School.

The schedule during their stay includes a meeting with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, a trip to Great Lakes Crossing, basketball games at Eastern High School and MSU, a Super Bowl gathering and skiing in Brighton with Holt High School students on Friday.

The Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission welcomed the students and the two teachers accompanying them, Charlie Lee and Alvin Hwang. Kim Reichards of Holt High School is the Lansing area director of the program.

In the summer of 2023 a group of students will reciprocate by going to Asan for three weeks.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.