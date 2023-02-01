Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday

By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, TENN. (WILX) - In Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday, Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend the funeral. Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy.

Background: GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Nichols died from the injuries that he sustained after an altercation with multiple officers following a traffic stop.

On Tuesday Sharpton said what happened to Nichols was a disgrace to this country and he renewed his call for justice.

Sharpton called on congress to pass the George Floyd justice in policing act which failed to pass in 2021.

“We are all Tyre now. And we’re all going to stand up with this family,” said Reverend Al Sharpton, Civil Rights Activist. “They will never ever recover from the loss. Every holiday there will be a missing chair from their table. Every day this mother and father and brothers and sisters will have to remember he’s gone. But we will never leave them.”

Tyre Nichols was 29 years old.

At this time 6 officers and three EMTs have been fired in connection to his death. Five officers face multiple charges including 2nd-degree murder in his death.

Related:

