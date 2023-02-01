Traffic stop leads to discovery of loaded rifle, handgun in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers along with one of the newly assigned cadets stopped a driver for speeding on 8 Mile and Dequindre in the City of Warren which led to the discovery of a loaded rifle and handgun.

The traffic stop took place on Tuesday evening. According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), the 21-year-old driver from Sterling Heights did not stop immediately, and troopers saw the driver put a rifle in the back seat. The driver then pulled over.

Police said as they walked up to the vehicle, they saw a loaded HP MP5 rifle on the backseat. The driver admitted to police having a rifle on his lap while driving. During a search of the vehicle a loaded 9mm FN pistol was found underneath the driver seat and a 30-round drum magazine for the rifle in the glove compartment said police.

The driver did not possess a valid CPL according to MSP. They said it is unclear what the driver’s intentions were with the weapons.

Both firearms were seized and the driver was taken to the Macomb County Jail pending prosecutor review.

