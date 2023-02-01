Sunny start to February and what’s on Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki talks about the cold start to the shortest month. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a look at what to expect on Studio 10!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 1, 2023

  • Average High: 31º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 52° 1968
  • Lansing Record Low: -16° 1918
  • Jackson Record High: 54º 1968
  • Jackson Record Low: -10º 1971

