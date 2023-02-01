Students at Ionia correctional facility create ‘Mighty Mac’ model

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - After a year in the making, a model of the Mackinac Bridge created by Vocational Village students at the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia was presented to the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA).

Work on the model was completed by a rotating group of students at the first-of-its-kind skilled trades training program operated by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

(Mackinac Bridge Authority)

The model now on display in the board room at the MBA’s administration building in St. Ignace is a detailed 15-inch by 138-inch model. “The bridge is mainly made of wood, which most pieces were cut out by hand or were cut using our CNC (computer numerical control) machine,” said Shane Peterman, a building trades instructor at Vocational Village who teaches the carpentry class. “The cables consist of wood and string that we painted so they looked like the real cables. The light poles were done with Q-tips and painted. The base was done using drywall compound to make it look like waves, then painted blue to look like the water under the bridge. We added some stones from the walkways around the facility to make it look like the rocks at the bridge.”

MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack said “it’s beautiful, and we’ll be proud to display it in our board room right above a bank of windows looking out at the bridge,” she said. “It’s evident from the quality of the model that the Vocational Village program is providing excellent instruction, and the students are gaining valuable skills they’ll be able to put to use in the future.”

Peterman said he suggested the project for advanced students. “The bridge was started just before COVID hit; it was then worked on when possible for the next one-to-one-and-a-half years. We used it as a display piece for when people visited our shop looking at our program.”

MDOC operates Vocational Village programs at three facilities: the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility, the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson, and the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti. Prisoners who participate in the program are housed together in one unit and have full days of training and classroom instructions, leading to nationally recognized certifications in their trade.

Vocational Village offers training in masonry and concrete, commercial driver licensing (CDL) and forklift operation, automotive technology, carpentry, electrical and plumbing trades, computer coding, CNC machine tool and robotics, line clearing and tree trimming, 3-D printing, cosmetology, food technology, and welding.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.