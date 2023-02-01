Staudt on Sports LIVE: The G.O.A.T. retires “for good”

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about Tom Brady’s retirement announcement, the Pistons are stuck in Texas, and more. Plus we have a preview of tonight’s News 10 Sports Desk.

