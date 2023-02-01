Rapper from Lansing among 3 missing in detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rapper who grew up in Lansing is one of three missing in the Detroit area.

It’s been 10 days since when Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker have been heard from. Armani Kelly, 27, whose stage name is Marley Whoop, was headed to Lounge 31 to perform on Jan. 21. The show was canceled due to equipment problems, and no one has seen or heard from the three since.

Taylor Perrin, the fiancee of Armani Kelly said the last time she spoke to him, she told him she was going to Craigs Cruisers.

“Armani Kelly always had a smile on his face, he was caring, he loved people,” Perrin said. “He was always joking and laughing. I never even seen him mad, and he would give his last dollar to help someone when he is struggling himself.”

The family said Kelly is someone that has many dreams and goals. They have been putting up flyers around Lansing and surrounding areas hoping someone with information sees it.

Investigators said they have been reviewing the phone records for the three men. They told Perrin they haven’t found any activity.

“I’m just desperate and I’m doing everything I can,” Perrin said. “I just want to see his face again.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

