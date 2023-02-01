Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.(Art Meripol | Art Meripol/Cracker Barrel)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day have the chance to win free food from the restaurant chain for a year.

According to a news release, five couples who propose at Cracker Barrel and enter the “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest” will win the grand prize.

The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.

To enter, couples must:

  1. Post a proposal video to a public Instagram profile with a caption on why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant.
  2. Include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.
  3. And tag @crackerbarrel in the post.

Five lucky couples who enter the contest will win Cracker Barrel for a year.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Student with special needs get lost on bus ride home
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., leads an...
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents
rachelle live hit 3
rachelle live hit 2
rachelle live hit 2