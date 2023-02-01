Potterville Public Schools dismissed early due to power outage

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Potterville Public School informed families that they will release students at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Potterville Public Schools, due to a power outage on Tuesday, the boilers throughout the entire district are not functioning as normal.

“With the frigid temperatures, the best plan of action is to send students home,” said Potterville Public Schools. “I understand this is an inconvenience, that is why we are getting this message out now.”

The school also mentioned that the Kids Club will remain open. Kids Club Director, Carrie Chance, will be reaching out to families to send out details.

