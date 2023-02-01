In My View: Lansing Super Bowl angle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a Lansing angle to the Super Bowl every year.

A high five to Lansing entrepreneur Gregory Eaton, now in his mid-80s. He is one of three people to have attended every Super Bowl and he paid the $3,500 face value for two tickets next Sunday in Phoenix to sit in the corner in the lower bowl. Eaton wants to start a fund to help the other two individuals who have attended every Super Bowl because he says they cannot afford to keep attending at current rates.

It’s beyond me why the NFL doesn’t comp all three of these guys for their loyalty through the years. Ridiculous they all have to pay the thousands of dollars it costs to attend each year. Anyway, a high five to Lansing’s Gregory Eaton.

