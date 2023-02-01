MSU Department of Police and Public Safety welcomes first Community Liaison Coordinator

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety (MSU DPPS) welcomes Jaclyn Sayen as its first Community Liaison Coordinator. Sayen began her role with the department in Nov. 2022.

“Being the first Community Liaison Coordinator carries some weight and expectations,” said Sayen. “Through community engagement, we intentionally create interactions that build and strengthen trusting relationships and give those we serve a glimpse at our humanity, vulnerability, passion and values. I’m looking forward to sharing that through my new role.”

Prior to working at MSU DPPS, Sayen worked in the food service department for the Lansing Lugnuts and moved to MSU concessions in 2007. From 2013 until 2022, she served as an Environmental Health and Safety Inspector who was responsible for MSU Division of Student Life and Engagement’s safety programming.

Sayen said that she is interested in broadening her perspective. “One of my goals is to learn about other employees within MSU DPPS and assist in allowing their passions to shine to the greater Spartan community,” said Sayen.

The MSU DPPS Community Engagement Unit currently utilizes three community-based offices on MSU’s main campus. Captain Dan Munford works out of the MSU Main Library. Lieutenant Kim Parviainen resides in the MSU Union. Sayen’s office is in Brody Hall.

“We are very excited to welcome Jaclyn to the Community Engagement Unit,” said Captain Munford. “She brings a unique perspective and background to MSU DPPS and is a great addition to our evolving team.”

If you would like to reach out to Sayen and share ideas, you can email her at SayenJ@dpps.msu.edu.

Sayen was born in Hancock and later moved to Okemos. She received a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Tourism Management from Grand Valley State University, a Graduate Certificate in Sport Coaching and Leadership, and a Master of Arts in Education from MSU.

