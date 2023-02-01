Michigan State University Extension hosting free Adulting 101 classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Extension is offering several free classes for those looking to build adulting skills.

Each session covers important life skills and tools needed to live independently.

On Feb. 23, the program will cover medical insurance, deductibles and the difference between plans.

On March 16, the program will cover taxes and paychecks, and on April 12, they will go over credit scores and how they impact future goals.

You can register for classes through Michigan State University Extension’s website.

