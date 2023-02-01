Michigan residents encouraged to check for unclaimed property

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michigan residents to conduct a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as party of National Unclaimed Property Day on Wednesday.

“Unclaimed Property Day is our annual reminder that Michiganders should check to see if they have something in the state’s ‘lost and found box,’” said Governor Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer said that the Michigan Department of Treasury has returned more than $500 million in property to the rightful owners or their heirs over the last five years.

“Searching for property and filing a claim is as easy as a few clicks of a mouse,” said Governor Whitmer. “I encourage all Michigan residents and businesses to check if they have any lost property that needs to be reclaimed.”

Find out if you have cash or property, by going directly to Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website here, which provides enhanced search options and the ability to upload verifying documentation easily and securely. Individuals who live outside of the state of Michigan can check multiple states’ unclaimed property listings at www.UCPday.com.

The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets that include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates. These properties were all turned over to the state once they were determined to be abandoned as required by law.

The Michigan Department of Treasury is the custodian of these assets and reunites them with their owners -- or the owners’ heirs -- when they are rightfully claimed.

Individuals are encouraged to search for their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit. There is never a charge to search for and claim the property.

Claimants may also call 517-636-5320 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For businesses, corporations, nonprofits, public entities and other organizations holding unclaimed or abandoned property, instructions on how to prepare and easily submit your report and remittance online can be found on Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website as well.

