Lansing community works to bring businesses, residents back to city’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members and officials with the City of Lansing are working to make its south side more attractive to businesses and homeowners.

It’s the latest area in Lansing to get some long-overdue TLC.

Don Howard does security detail for Great Gian Supermarket in Logan Square. Living on Lansing’s south side for more than 15 years, he said the only things he’s seen get fixed are major roads.

“Over on the west side of town, the north side of town, I’m seeing a lot of things getting taken care of,” Howard said. “And I’ve noticed that we don’t have lights. Our parking lot has been like this for years. It’s getting so bad where we don’t even know where to park. And I’ve noticed that a lot of business has been closed.”

He said a makeover would help bring businesses back to Logan Square.

A few miles away on Cedar Street, Leo Brown is working with the Lansing Economic Development Corporation to redevelop an old nightclub. It will be called the Leo Mansion and Brown said he chose the area for two reasons.

“The potential and the growth that’s getting ready to come with the mansion and the live entertainment,” Brown said. “This is what we’re trying to do, we’re just trying to make this an entertainment hub.”

As the city works to fix up the blighted corner of Pleasant Grove and Holmes roads, Mayor Andy Schor said the city is listening to the community.

“So we’ve done a lot of work in south Lansing,” Schor said. “There’s a lot of plans in different areas but it’s like two-thirds of the city, so there’s not just one plan, there are a variety of different plans for different parts of the city.”

