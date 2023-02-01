Kicking off Black History Month with Goodfellas Bagels and Deli

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is Black History Month!

Studio 10 is celebrating by giving a spotlight on Black-Owned Businesses in Mid-Michigan.

Rachelle stopped by Goodfellas Bagels and Deli to see how they make their delicious sandwiches.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.