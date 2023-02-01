Judge to determine if Oxford schools will be dismissed from school shooting lawsuit

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Judge Mary Ellen Brennan will hear oral arguments at Oakland County 6th Circuit Court in Pontiac to determine if Oxford schools should be dismissed from the deadly school shooting lawsuit.

Wednesday’s ruling will determine the next steps on whether Oxford Community School defendants should be dismissed from all civil lawsuits due to governmental immunity related to the November 2021 Oxford High School Shooting.

Judge Brennan is expected to decide the legal fate of several teachers, administrators, and a security guard on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
Student with special needs get lost on bus ride home
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

There is a Lansing angle to the Super Bowl every year.
In My View: Lansing Super Bowl angle
The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire...
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy.
Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday
Reverend Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy.
Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest in Memphis on Wednesday