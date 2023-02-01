January 31, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights
Highlights from around the area.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from a pivotal girls clash in the CAAC-Blue at Holt. Plus, a pair of boys basketball games, with stops at DeWitt and Ovid-Elsie, where Laingsburg looked to stay unbeaten.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.