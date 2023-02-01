January 31, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights

Highlights from around the area.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from a pivotal girls clash in the CAAC-Blue at Holt. Plus, a pair of boys basketball games, with stops at DeWitt and Ovid-Elsie, where Laingsburg looked to stay unbeaten.

8th grader Grace Rockey playing big role for Portland St. Patrick’s basketball
