The 19th annual Jackson Toy Show comes to town this weekend

By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Looking for weekend plans? Look no more. The Jackson Toy Show is coming to Jackson this weekend for the 19th year.

To learn more about the founder, Jerry of the event watch the video below.

The show will be held February 4th from 9 am to 3pm.

200 W. Ganson St. Jackson, MI 49202

American 1 Event Center

Jackson Fairgrounds (Keeley Park)

9 am Admission $5.00 per person kids under 12 free

Early Bird 7:30 am admission $10.00 per person

Kids 12 and under $5.00 each

