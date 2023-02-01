It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted

The mystery behind I-496's strange noises has been solved.
The mystery behind I-496's strange noises has been solved.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those who have driven down I-496 recently, you may have noticed some other-worldly noises.

Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt. According to Aaron Jenkins, with the Michigan Department of Transportation, the sound is caused by a texture the asphalt takes on when it’s laid down in colder temperatures. Asphalt is typically laid down in warmer months, but the I-496 project saw delays.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

“The sound will get quieter as more traffic moves over the surface. Overtime that will smooth out, but in these cold temps that texture really kind of solidifies and it really stands out and it makes this humming noise,” Jenkins said. “The sound can vary depending on the lane a person is in and the vehicle someone is driving.”

Jenkins added that tire sizes and tread patterns can also make a significant impact on how the noise sounds.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
Gov. Whitmer to sign legislation lowering costs for people in Michigan
Sandra Blanken
Meridian Township police seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Student with special needs get lost on bus ride home
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police need help identifying man in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks on the sidelines during the second half...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: The G.O.A.T. retires “for good”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6852.
East Lansing police seeks suspect in breaking and entering incident
First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki talks about the cold start to the shortest month....
Sunny start to February and what’s on Studio 10
Sunny start to February and what’s on Studio 10
Sunny start to February and what’s on Studio 10