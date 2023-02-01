Of Heumann Interest: Lansing man going to 57th Super Bowl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 83-year-old Gregory Eaton is a Super Bowl super fan and he’s on his way again.

He has already made plans to attend Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix on Feb. 12. He will leave Monday to attend his 57th consecutive Super Bowl.

Eaton is one of three people who will have attended all 57.

“I used to tell my friends don’t die or have a wedding because I won’t be there,” Eaton said.

The first time he went was in 1967. The Green Bay Packers faced the Kansas City Chiefs and ticket prices were a little more reasonable than now. Eaton said the price of tickets for his first Super Bowl were $12, $10 and $6.

“The check I wrote for this year was $7,000 for two tickets,” Eaton said.

Eaton has become close friends with the other two men who belong to the exclusive club.

“We’re just regular guys that like to go to the Super Bowl,” Eaton said. “There’s no bigger sporting event in the world than the Super Bowl.”

