Grand Rapids police K-9 returns to work after being stabbed in November

Grand Rapids police K-9 Eli
Grand Rapids police K-9 Eli(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A K-9 that had been stabbed multiple times in November has returned to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police said Eli was cleared medically and went through multiple training scenarios and exercises to “ensure he is physically and mentally fit for duty.”

Eli had been stabbed 8 times in November, suffering a punctured lung and significant blood loss. He was released from the Animal Emergency Hospital a few days later to the care of Officer Justin Kribs.

The suspect had been charged with several felonies, including causing serious injury to a police animal.

On Monday, the Grand Rapids Police Department announced Eli had healed enough to return to full-time work.

The Grand Rapids Police Foundation has a dedicated K-9 support fund. More information can be found here.

