Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist recognize Black History Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States.

“This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans have played in forging a stronger and more equitable future for both Michigan and our nation,” said Governor Whitmer. “From civil rights activist Sojourner Truth to Motown legend Aretha Franklin to our own Lieutenant Governor, Michigan is stronger because of the bravery and vision of Black Americans.”

Gov. Whitmer also stated that during Black History Month, we are reminded that it’s up to all of us to live up to values of equality, justice, and unity that have served as the bedrock for American progress.

“Together, we can build a more equitable and representative Michigan where every person has a path to opportunity,” said Gov. Whitmer.

During this month, Michiganders are being encouraged to celebrate Black Americans’ bravery and vital contributions to our state and the United States.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to honor and celebrate the powerful reverberations of the actions of Black Americans throughout history,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “Across our state and our country, the contributions of Black Americans to our collective knowledge, consciousness, and culture are immeasurable.”

“As we celebrate, let us not forget our continued commitment and responsibility to activate the potential that exists in the next generation of young Black Americans,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist.

Michigan is home to several sites and artifacts such as the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in downtown Detroit, the Rosa Parks Bus at the Henry Ford Museum, and the Motown Museum which showcase Black history in our local communities.

Black History Month is also a time to reflect upon our continued commitment to freedom, progress, and equity in our communities.

