Freezing temperatures in Michigan brings recess indoors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Department of Education, there are no regulations, just recommendations for when it’s too cold for children to go outside for recess.

Most Michigan playgrounds are covered in snow and ice, so Lansing teachers are finding creative ways to spend recess in the classroom.

“We have different math manipulatives, so kids in their group get to build with them and play with them,” said Andrea Simons, a Lansing Charter Academy teacher. “When it’s for recess, they get to explore them any way they want. We also do some computer work, so they get that free choice and can choose what they want to do.”

The rule of thumb for most schools is that if it’s below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, they will not take recess outside.

”We don’t want the kids outside, and that not just because it’s cold but kids might not have the proper protection with hats, gloves, and boots,” said Lansing Charter Academy principal Paul Fulce. “We don’t want that risk for anyone.”

When playgrounds are icy, slippery and wet, accidents can happen more frequently.

“Safety is our number one concern,” Fulce said. “When it’s really frigid - like it has been in the last few days - we err on the side of caution”

In general, when the wind chill is 35 degrees and above, it’s safe for kids to go outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.