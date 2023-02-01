First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today the thermometer may say it is a few degrees warmer than Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s, but similar wind chills to Tuesday are expected through the day. Tonight we see low temperatures in the mid teens. Temperatures climb to around 30º Thursday before another Arctic cold front slips through the area Thursday afternoon. Friday will be the coldest day of the week with highs near ten degrees. Temperatures will start to warm-up again as soon as this weekend.

Today with high pressure passing south of Michigan we should see a good amount of sunshine with a few clouds in the mix at times. Tonight plan on partly cloudy skies. Most of Thursday will be partly cloudy. The Arctic cold front moves through the area late in Thursday afternoon may touch off a few light snow showers. Friday will be the coldest day of the week, but at least we should see a sun/cloud mix. This weekend we will be under the clouds. Saturday promises to be a dry day. We do have the chance of a few snowflakes Sunday afternoon.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 1, 2023

Average High: 31º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 52° 1968

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1918

Jackson Record High: 54º 1968

Jackson Record Low: -10º 1971

