East Lansing School Board president responds to calls for resignation by stepping down

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing School Board President Kath Edsall stepped down from her position as board president Tuesday night at a special meeting addressing violence at school.

Following the district’s presentation for security recommendations and apologies made for needed change on campus, an hours long public comment session took place.

Comments made by students, parents, and teachers expressed hope for change rather than “empty words or people-pleasing emails and plans” as one freshman student said.

ELPS Trustee Monica Fink made a motion to remove Edsall as school board president, seconded by Trustee Amanda Cormier.

Edsall resigned from her position saying she “had become a distraction for that work that needs to be done.”

