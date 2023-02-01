East Lansing police seeks suspect in breaking and entering incident
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person.
According to authorities, they are looking for the person in connection with a breaking and entering incident. The time stamp on the surveillance photos dates the incident as taking place Friday at about 1:30 a.m. The person was driving a green sedan. Further details were not revealed at the time
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6852.
Read next:
- MSU Department of Police and Public Safety welcomes first Community Liaison Coordinator
- Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
- Potterville Public Schools dismissed early due to power outage, heating issues
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.