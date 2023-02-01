East Lansing police seeks suspect in breaking and entering incident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in East Lansing are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person.

According to authorities, they are looking for the person in connection with a breaking and entering incident. The time stamp on the surveillance photos dates the incident as taking place Friday at about 1:30 a.m. The person was driving a green sedan. Further details were not revealed at the time

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6852.

