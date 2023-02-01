Eagle Township residents voice concerns over proposed plant

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Eagle Township residents said they are being kept in the dark about a proposed plant.

“I am so disappointed in my board of commissioners, my supervisor, and everyone along the way. I am asking you take action and stop the land map usage change,” Courina Feldpausch said to the Clinton County Board of Commissioners.

Background: Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory

Since residents learned a large factory may come to their farming community, they’ve had a lot of questions. Tuesday, some of those questions were answered, but many people left the meeting with some of their concerns unanswered.

At the center of Tuesday’s meeting, the Lansing Economic Area Partnership had been approaching residents with the option to sell their land. However, the land has not been sold yet.

Despite the push to bring a factory to Eagle Township, many people who attended the Clinton County board meeting said they believe the big development (with the potential for a big economic impact) will also change the feel of their small town.

Feeling ambushed, Eagle Township residents spoke out yet again. They feel as if officials are making decisions without taking them into consideration.

“You have residents living in fear of a mega factory,” said Feldpausch.

They’re frustrated with the lack of answers about the potential large factory, on Wright Road, south of I-96. Michigan State University owns around 1,500 acres in the township. Officials say MSU expressed interest in selling to a manufacturer. Now, the county board said it is getting community feedback about the potential development.

“It was an opportunity that came up suddenly, it wasn’t created by us, it came to us, and actions had to be taken that would facilitate its potential,” said Robert Showers, Clinton County Board of Commissioners Chairperson.

Showers said no final decisions have been made, and that there’s no official buyer for the property, currently designated for agricultural preservation.

“We’ll wait to see what the consultant has to tell us, then this board will have to make a decision on whether we want to enter into some kind of change of the current zoning of that property,” said Showers.

“Unfortunately, it’s up to you guys in the zoning community, or the zoning, to keep this agriculture. If it goes commercial, it’s a slap in Dave Morris’ face, and every other farmer in our area, and a disgrace to our community,” said Clayton Higbee, Eagle Farmer.

It’s a long process, officials said no decisions will be made on changing the land use regulations until later this spring. There will be a public open house on the subject on March 2. It will take place at the Eagle Park Reception Hall from 4-6:30 p.m.

