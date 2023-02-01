CDC warns about eye drops linked to 50 infections, 1 death

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that been linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.(Source: ezricare.com via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers and consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears eye drops.

The CDC is investigating at least 50 infections in 11 states that have led to instances of permanent vision loss, hospitalization and even one death.

The agency says most of the people with these reported using artificial tears, and EzriCare was the most common brand. Because the eye drops are preservative-free, they don’t have ingredients to prevent bacterial growth.

Testing of open EzriCare bottles identified Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria that were resistant to several antibiotics, according to the CDC. The bacterium can cause a variety of infections and is most commonly spread in healthcare settings.

The CDC says people should stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears while their investigation continues.

A statement from EzriCare says the company has received no complaints or adverse event reports about its product. It has not been asked to recall the eye drops but recommends not using them, out of an abundance of caution, while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

