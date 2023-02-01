Biden-Harris Administration announces $33.6M for Michigan to improve roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards on Wednesday for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The program includes 14 grants for communities in Michigan.

Established by President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, it will provide $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

Michigan received one award for implementation projects in this first round of the program:

$24.8 million for “Safe Streets for Detroit,” helping Detroit improve road safety in high-injury areas with components like new bike lanes and pedestrian refuge islands. It will also support safety measures throughout the city, including curb extensions, high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown timers, and additional improvements focused on improving pedestrian safety and promoting safe speeds.

The Department is also awarding 13 action planning grants to help improve roadway safety in Michigan.

The applicants receiving awards are:

City of Ann Arbor

City of Ferndale

City of Highland Park

City of Kalamazoo

City of Lansing

Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission

Grand Valley Metropolitan Council

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community

Macomb County Department of Roads

Road Commission for Oakland County

Southeast Michigan Council of Governments

St. Joseph County Road Commission

Van Buren Charter Township

The full list of awards can be viewed here.

The next funding opportunity of $1.1 billion is expected to be released in April 2023.

In addition to SS4A grants, tomorrow the Federal Highways Administration will award a total of $21 million to 70 Tribes to improve road safety on Tribal lands, addressing issues such as roadway departures and the need for better pedestrian crossings.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All program grants being announced on Wednesday support the Department’s vision of zero roadway deaths and its National Roadway Safety Strategy: a comprehensive approach launched in January 2022 to make the nation’s roadways safer for everyone, including drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and emergency and construction workers by stressing responsible driving, safer roadway designs, appropriate speed-limit setting, and improved post-crash care, among other strategies.

