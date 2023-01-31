What the Tech: ChatGPT website uses artificial intelligence for writing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If haven’t tried ChatGPT, you’re going to be surprised to see what it can do. It writes, creates, and answers questions like a human.

It’s a website, but as with any new and trendy technology, there are people looking to take advantage and make a lot of money. In both Apple and Google app stores, there are dozens of ChatGPT apps that charge a subscription.

The official ChatGPT does not require nor does it have an app. But you can basically create your own.

Here’s how: First, on your phone or tablet go to the website, chat.openai.com, and sign up for an account. The website is very basic. You’ll want to add the website to your phone’s Home Screen. It’s a bookmark really.

On an iPhone, you’ll want to open the website in Safari. Tap the share icon, and choose to add to Home Screen. The website will appear just like it’s an app. You may need to rename it.

On Android devices, using Google Chrome, tap the three dots, share, and add to Home Screen. When you tap the home screen icons, it’ll open the website. It’s just like having an app And it’s free.

Don’t spend any money on a Chat GPT app. Save your money and add the website to your screen.

