Traffic study to begin on Feb. 1 at Saginaw Hwy and Jenison Ave

The traffic signal study is expected to last until the summer of 2023.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that starting on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 6 a.m., the traffic signal at Saginaw Highway (M-43) and Jenison Avenue will be placed into flash mode for a traffic signal study.

The traffic signal study is expected to last until the summer of 2023.

Drivers should be aware of this change when operating within the intersection.

A full map can be viewed here.

You can contact the MDOT media at 517-243-9075 for more information.

