Suspects in string of home invasions in Jackson County arrested, charged

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Several people accused of a string of home invasions in Rives and Tompkins townships were taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the suspects were found at a hotel in Blackman Township, along with stolen property from more than a dozen home invasions and thefts from automobiles, including two stolen handguns.

Authorities said most of the property was returned to its rightful owners and the suspects were charged and lodged on numerous felony charges.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

